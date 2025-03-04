AutoZone Inc. Q2 Profit Drops, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $487.9 million, or $28.29 per share. This compares with $515.03 million, or $28.89 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $28.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $3.952 billion from $3.859 billion last year.

AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $487.9 Mln. vs. $515.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $28.29 vs. $28.89 last year. -Revenue: $3.952 Bln vs. $3.859 Bln last year.

