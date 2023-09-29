Autoscope Technologies (AATC) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Autoscope Technologies said on September 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 2, 2023 will receive the payment on October 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.02%, the lowest has been 5.99%, and the highest has been 11.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.64 (n=62).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autoscope Technologies. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 88.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AATC is 0.00%, a decrease of 92.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.75% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSV - Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 456.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AATC by 81.72% over the last quarter.

Autoscope Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. The company gives Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics – to make more confident and proactive decisions. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

