Is This Autonomous Trucking Stock a Buy in March?

Aurora Innovation shares climbed nearly 15% in February.

The company expects to have more than 200 driverless trucks operating by the end of 2026.

Shareholders will need to keep an eye on the company's cash burn, as it's still not profitable.

Management consulting firm McKinsey & Company forecasts that by 2035, autonomous heavy-duty trucking in the U.S. could be a $178 billion industry. One of the few pure-play investments in that niche right now is Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR).

Its Aurora Driver autonomous driving system could be used in different types of vehicles, but the company's core focus now is the trucking industry. It's a classic business model: Identify a problem and offer a solution. The trucking industry faces problems such as driver shortages and higher operating costs, and autonomous vehicle technology may be able to help.

The potential is there, but it has yet to translate into returns for early Aurora investors. The company joined the public market via a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on Nov. 4, 2021, and the stock touched its all-time high closing price of around $17 about two weeks later. Then it began a long decline that left it trading at less than a tenth of that value. Even today, after a revival in recent years, it's still under $5 a share.

While it's important to keep that broader context in mind, February was a bright spot, as shares climbed by nearly 15%.

But what led to that strong performance, and could the momentum persist?

What powered the February stock price climb

The updates in Aurora's fourth-quarter report were positive, and helped fuel investors' excitement.

First, the company's driverless operations are expanding. In December 2025, Aurora had 10 driverless trucks on the road, but it expects to have more than 200 in operation by the end of 2026. Its autonomous driving systems are being improved to offer better navigation capabilities, which should keep them on the road longer. Previously, the Aurora Driver system had difficulty managing inclement weather.

Next, while revenue was only $3 million in 2025, management expects it to climb to between $14 million and $16 million in 2026.

Finally, another catalyst for the stock price to move higher could be if Washington provides more clarity about autonomous vehicle regulations. Currently, the U.S. lacks a national standard. The company's management noted in its Q4 2025 shareholder letter that it sees "momentum at the state and federal level that supports driverless trucking operations across the U.S."

The investing road ahead

Aurora is still testing its business model, which makes it a high-risk investment. Investors who are willing to accept those risks should still only make their position in the company a small portion of their overall portfolio.

To gauge whether you view a young and unprofitable company like Aurora as portfolio-worthy, though, you can't really rely on traditional metrics. Among the things you can focus on are how much money Aurora is burning through and how well positioned it is to keep funding its operations.

Management said on its Q4 2025earnings callthat in 2026, it expects "quarterly cash use of approximately $190 million to $220 million on average. We believe we have sufficient liquidity to achieve positive free cash flow in 2028."

It will be important for shareholders to keep monitoring its cash burn, as any surprises about Aurora losing more money than expected could weigh on investor sentiment.

However, staying on the path to achieving positive free cash flow, expanding its fleet, and achieving regulatory clarity could all help push Aurora's stock price higher.

