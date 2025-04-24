Autonomix Medical, Inc. to Present Innovative Neural Ablation Technology at EuroPCR 2025

Autonomix Medical will present its innovative nerve-targeted technology for cancer pain treatment at EuroPCR 2025 in Paris.

Autonomix Medical, Inc. announced that its innovative technology and results from an early proof-of-concept study will be showcased in a poster presentation at EuroPCR 2025, the leading course in interventional cardiovascular medicine, taking place in Paris from May 20-23, 2025. The presentation, titled "Catheter-Based Transvascular RF Neural Ablation For Severe Pancreatic Cancer Pain" will be led by Dr. Robert S. Schwartz, the Chief Medical Officer. Autonomix focuses on developing advanced solutions for nerve-targeted treatments, with its catheter-based microchip sensing array designed to improve the diagnosis and treatment of diseases related to the nervous system. Their technology, still investigational, is initially aimed at addressing pain in pancreatic cancer patients and has potential applications in various medical fields, although it has not yet been approved for marketing in the U.S.

Autonomix Medical's participation in EuroPCR, a prestigious event in interventional cardiovascular medicine, enhances its visibility and credibility in the medical community.

The presentation of early proof-of-concept study results signifies progress in the development of innovative technologies for treating severe pancreatic cancer pain, which addresses a significant unmet medical need.

Featuring the work of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert S. Schwartz in a major international conference positions the company as a leader in its field and highlights its commitment to advancing patient care.

The technology is still investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States, indicating a lack of regulatory approval and potential delays in commercialization.



The press release focuses on a specific application for severe pancreatic cancer pain, which may highlight a narrow target market and limit broader investor interest or application of the technology.



The company is presenting early proof-of-concept study results, which may suggest that the technology is still in its nascent stages and lacks extensive validation through larger clinical trials.

What is Autonomix Medical, Inc. focused on?

Autonomix is focused on advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments for diseases involving the nervous system.

When will Autonomix present its technology?

Autonomix will present its technology at EuroPCR from May 20-23, 2025, in Paris, France.

What is the topic of the poster presentation?

The poster presentation is titled "Catheter-Based Transvascular RF Neural Ablation For Severe Pancreatic Cancer Pain Elpis Study."

Who is the presenting author of the study?

The presenting author is Dr. Robert S. Schwartz, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Is Autonomix's technology approved for marketing?

No, Autonomix's technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

Full Release





THE WOODLANDS, TX, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Autonomix Medical, Inc.



(NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced its technology and early proof-of-concept study results will be featured in a poster presentation as part of



PCR Innovators Day



at the world-leading course in interventional cardiovascular medicine,



EuroPCR



, being held May 20-23, 2025 in Paris, France.





Details of the poster presentation are as follows:







Title:





Catheter-Based Transvascular RF Neural Ablation For Severe Pancreatic Cancer Pain Elpis Study









Presenting Author:



Robert S. Schwartz, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix Medical, Inc.







About EuroPCR







Since 1989, PCR has been providing a wide range of practical solutions for independent post-graduate medical education in the constantly evolving field of interventional cardiology. Coronary interventions, valvular disease, hypertension and stroke, peripheral interventions and heart failure are the main themes covered. In all PCR initiatives, better patient care is systematically placed at the core.





The flagship PCR Course is EuroPCR, which takes place every month of May in Paris, France. This official meeting of the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EAPCI) is acknowledged as the World-Leading Course in Interventional Cardiovascular Medicine, and gathers 11,000+ participants each year.





For more information about EuroPCR 2025 please visit the



course website



.







About Autonomix Medical, Inc.







Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.





We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.





For more information, visit



autonomix.com



and connect with the Company on



X



,



LinkedIn



,



Instagram



and



Facebook



.











