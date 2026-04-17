AutoNation (AN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $206.52, changing hands as high as $210.75 per share. AutoNation, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AN's low point in its 52 week range is $155.29 per share, with $228.9166 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $208.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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