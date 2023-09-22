AutoNation Names Jeff Parent COO

(RTTNews) - AutoNation, Inc. (AN), has appointed Jeff Parent as its new Chief Operating Officer.

The company said Jeff Parent will play a pivotal role in AutoNation's continuous efforts to drive growth, enhance operational efficiency, and provide exceptional customer experiences across its extensive network of locations.

"Jeff Parent is a proven leader with an excellent track record of success across multiple aspects of the automotive and personal transportation landscapes. His deep understanding of sales, supply chain management, and business strategy will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint and enhance our customer offerings," said Mike Manley, CEO of AutoNation.

Parent's most recent role was as President and General Manager at Gulf States Toyota, one of the world's largest independent distributors of Toyota vehicles and parts.

"I am excited to join AutoNation, a company known for its customer-centric approach and industry leadership. I look forward to working as part of a talented AutoNation team to continue the focus on strengthening the operations, developing more innovative services, and providing the best possible experience for customers," said Jeff. "The coming few years are going to offer a unique opportunity for AutoNation with its great brand portfolio and multichannel approach to progressively differentiate itself in the industry and in the eyes of our customers."

