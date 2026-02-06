AutoNation Inc. Q4 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) reported a profit for fourth quarter of $172.1 million

The company's bottom line totaled $172.1 million, or $4.70 per share. This compares with $186.1 million, or $4.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $186.1 million or $5.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to $6.929 billion from $7.213 billion last year.

AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

