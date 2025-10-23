AutoNation Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $215.1 million, or $5.65 per share. This compares with $185.8 million, or $4.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $190.9 million or $5.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $7.037 billion from $6.586 billion last year.

AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

