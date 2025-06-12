Companies

Automattic Scoops Up Relationship Management Startup Clay

June 12, 2025 — 06:16 pm EDT

Written by Judy Rider for Crunchbase->

Automattic

, the publisher of WordPress, has acquired relationship management startup Clay for an undisclosed amount, the companies announced on Thursday. Clay has raised a total of $8 million in funding, per Crunchbase. The company raised that capital in a 2021 seed round led by Forerunner Ventures that also included participation from General Catalyst, Slow Ventures, Caffeinated Capital and Notation Capital. Matthew Achariam and Zachary Hamed co-founded the New York-based company in 2019, and served as its co-CEOs. Clay’s offering has been described as “somewhat like a personal CRM.” Its relationship management tool is designed to “automatically organize and intelligently search your entire network.” In a statement about the acquisition, Automattic said Clay’s offering “aligns perfectly” with Automattic’s mission of “making online experiences better for everyone.” The company further added: “The platform offers unique value through AI-driven insights, comprehensive coverage, revolutionary search, instant notes and more, all designed to simplify the way we build and maintain relationships … By bringing Clay into the Automattic family, we can explore its relationship-focused approach and integrate it across our messaging ecosystem.” Co-founders Hamed and Achariam will join Automattic’s Other Bets division, alongside Beeper and Gravatar — two other startups previously acquired by the company. Over the years, Automattic has made more than two dozen acquisitions, according to Crunchbase data. M&A activity seems to be picking up as of late. On June 11, fintech giant Stripe announced it was picking up crypto wallet provider Privy, a 4-year-old startup which had raised over $40 million in funding.

Related Crunchbase Pro lists:

Related reading:

Illustration: Dom Guzman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Crunchbase
Crunchbase is the leading platform for professionals to discover innovative companies, connect with the people behind them, and pursue new opportunities. Over 55 million professionals—including entrepreneurs, investors, market researchers, and salespeople—trust Crunchbase to inform their business decisions. And companies all over the world rely on us to power their applications, making over a billion calls to our API each year.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.