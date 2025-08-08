Automation Tools Power Paycom Software's Q2 Recurring Revenue Gain

Paycom Software, Inc.’s PAYC total revenues for recently reported second-quarter 2025 results surged 10.5% year over year to $483.6 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $472 million. The robust top-line performance was mainly driven by a 12.2% increase in recurring revenues.

Second-quarter Recurring revenues of $455.1 million represented 94% of total sales and came ahead of our model estimate of $445.5 million. A key driver of this growth was the increasing adoption of its automation tools, Beti and GONE, across its client base.

Beti is Paycom Software’s tool that allows employees to manage and approve their payroll. The solution helps reduce errors and saves time for HR teams. CEO Chad Richison said Beti continues to show strong adoption, and even some clients who had left Paycom Software have come back because of it. Beti makes payroll easier and more accurate, which leads to higher client satisfaction and more use of Paycom Software’s platform.

GONE is another tool that automates time-off requests and vacation tracking. It cuts down manual tasks and improves accuracy. With Paycom Software’s single-database design, GONE works smoothly with payroll, scheduling and other HR functions.

The adoption of these tools helps reduce the need for manual work and supports more efficient operations. As more clients activate these features, usage increases across Paycom Software’s platform, pushing recurring revenues higher.

Together with strong sales and the recent rollout of Paycom Software’s new AI tool, IWant, these automation products are making its offering more valuable. Management expects Beti and GONE to continue playing an important role in growing recurring revenues in the second half of 2025.

