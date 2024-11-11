News & Insights

Automation Systems to Acquire Majority Stake in Piovan

November 11, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

Piovan SpA (IT:PVN) has released an update.

Automation Systems S.p.A. has secured necessary authorizations to acquire a 64.82% stake in Piovan S.p.A., with plans to launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares at €14.00 each. The acquisition is backed by Investindustrial VIII SCSp fund, with further notifications pending under Italian and Austrian regulations.

