Automation Systems to Acquire Majority Stake in Piovan

Automation Systems S.p.A. has secured necessary authorizations to acquire a 64.82% stake in Piovan S.p.A., with plans to launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares at €14.00 each. The acquisition is backed by Investindustrial VIII SCSp fund, with further notifications pending under Italian and Austrian regulations.

