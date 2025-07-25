Automatic Data Processing to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 30, before market open.

ADP has a decent earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.5%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote

Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is $5.1 billion, hinting at a 5.9% year-over-year increase. We expect gains across segments to have supported revenue growth.

Our estimation for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues from Employer Service is $3.4 billion, suggesting growth of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We expect business bookings to have fueled this segment’s growth.

We anticipate revenues of Professional Employer Organization (“PEO”) services to be $1.6 billion, indicating 5.6% year-over-year growth. The factors likely to have driven this segment are higher wages and strong retention.

Our estimate for Interest on Funds held for clients is $287.9 million, implying a 4% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Stronger average client funds balance growth is anticipated to have benefited this segment.

Our estimate for Average Paid PEO Worksite Employees for the quarter is 762. Changes in Pay per control are anticipated to be 0.1% for the to-be-reported quarter.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is set at $2.22, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Strong top-line growth, along with disciplined cost control, is expected to have aided the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About ADP

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Automatic Data Processing this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ADP has an Earnings ESP of -0.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Computer And Technology sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Seagate Technology STX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.4 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 27.5%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.46 per share, suggesting a more than 100% surge from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 15.7%.

STX currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 29.

Apple AAPL: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $88.9 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 3.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.42 per share, implying a 1.43% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.7%.

AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +3.52% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 31.

