Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $813.1 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $694.4 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $814.9 million or $1.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $4.39 billion from $4.03 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $813.1 Mln. vs. $694.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.95 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q2): $4.39 Bln vs. $4.03 Bln last year.

