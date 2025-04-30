AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING Earnings Results: $ADP Reports Quarterly Earnings

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING ($ADP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $3.06 per share, beating estimates of $3.00 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $5,553,000,000, beating estimates of $5,545,662,125 by $7,337,875.

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING Insider Trading Activity

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING insiders have traded $ADP stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SREENIVASA KUTAM (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 38,975 shares for an estimated $11,692,500 .

. MICHAEL A BONARTI (Corporate Vice President) sold 30,131 shares for an estimated $9,138,732

JOHN AYALA (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,720 shares for an estimated $3,116,625 .

. DON MCGUIRE (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,664 shares for an estimated $2,545,743 .

. JOSEPH DESILVA (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,516 shares for an estimated $1,914,596 .

. VIRGINIA MAGLIULO (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,643 shares for an estimated $1,618,613 .

. JONATHAN S LEHBERGER (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,803 shares for an estimated $1,433,273 .

. DAVID KWON (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,262 shares for an estimated $953,919 .

. DAVID FOSKETT (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,071 shares for an estimated $595,764 .

. CHRISTOPHER D'AMBROSIO (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,422 shares for an estimated $430,134 .

. MARIA BLACK (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 721 shares for an estimated $210,233 .

. BRIAN L. MICHAUD (Corp VP) sold 362 shares for an estimated $106,366

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 925 institutional investors add shares of AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING stock to their portfolio, and 1,011 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.