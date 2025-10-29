Markets
ADP

Automatic Data Processing Buys Pequity; ADP Stock Down In Pre-Market

October 29, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), an HR and payroll solutions provider, said on Wednesday that it has acquired Pequity, a compensation management software provider.

This acquisition will broaden the tools that ADP offers to support the compensation planning needs of its mid-size, enterprise and multinational clients.

"Pequity's flexible configurations, AI-enhanced insights, budgeting and scenario planning tools, and HCM ecosystem integrations will broaden the compensation management capabilities ADP offers to support the needs of its enterprise and global clients," the company said.

ADP was down by 3.44% at $270 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.