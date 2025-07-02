Is Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Automatic Data Processing is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 609 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Automatic Data Processing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADP's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ADP has returned 5.9% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 5.7%. This means that Automatic Data Processing is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.9%.

In Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Automatic Data Processing belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 173 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.8% so far this year, so ADP is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Automatic Data Processing and Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

