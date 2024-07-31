Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP has reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ADP’s earnings per share of $2.1 beat the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 10.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $4.8 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and grew 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The ADP stock has gained 10.6% over the year-to-date period, outperforming the 9.2% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Segmental Results

Employer Services’ revenues of $3.2 billion grew 7% on a reported basis and 7% at constant currency, meeting our estimate. Pays per control increased 2% from the year-ago quarter.

PEO Services’ revenues rose 6% from the year-ago quarter to $1.6 billion and surpassed our expectation of $1.5 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 729,000, growing 3% from the year-ago quarter.

Interest on funds held for clients rose 17% from the year-ago quarter to $227 million and missed our estimate of $257.9 million. ADP’s average client funds balance grew 4% to $36.1 billion. Average interest yield on client funds expanded 30 basis points to 3.1%.

Margins

Adjusted EBIT increased 9% on a year-over-year basis to $4.9 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin grew 70 basis points (bps) to 25.5%.

The margin of Employer Services increased 220 bps, while PEO Services declined 240 bps.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

ADP exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.9 billion compared with $3.3 billion reported at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt of $3 billion was flat with the preceding quarter.

Automatic Data Processing generated $1.3 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter.

FY25 Outlook

For 2024, ADP has reduced its guidance for revenue growth to 5-6% from the 6-7% mentioned previously. The adjusted EPS growth guidance is lowered to 8-10% from the 10-12% stated earlier. The adjusted effective tax rate is estimated to be 23%. The adjusted EBIT margin is updated to 60-80 bps from the 60-70 bps mentioned previously.

Automatic Data Processing has reduced its guidance for Employer Services revenue growth to 5-6% compared with the 7-8% mentioned previously. The guidance for PEO Services’ revenue growth is pegged at 4-6%, whereas it reported a rise of 3-4% in the preceding quarter.

Currently, ADP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

S&P Global Inc. SPGI reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

SPGI’s adjusted EPS (excluding 82 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.04 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1% and increased 29.5% year over year. Revenues of $3.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 3.4% and improved 14.5% year over year.

Gartner, Inc. IT reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2024 results.

IT’s adjusted earnings (excluding 28 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $3.22 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3% and increased 13% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.6 billion beat the consensus estimate marginally and improved 6.1% year over year.

