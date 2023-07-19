Autolus Therapeutics Appoints Robert Dolski CFO

(RTTNews) - Autolus Therapeutics Plc. (AUTL), a company focused on T-cell therapies, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Robert Dolski as chief financial officer with effect from August 7, to succeed Lucinda Crabtree.

As announced earlier, Crabtree will leave the company in August to pursue a new opportunity.

Dolski joins Autolus from Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc., where he served as CFO at the clinical-stage immuno-oncology biotech, acquired by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. in 2022.

Earlier, he had served as Vice President, Finance at Akcea Therapeutics.

