News & Insights

Markets
AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Appoints Robert Dolski CFO

July 19, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Autolus Therapeutics Plc. (AUTL), a company focused on T-cell therapies, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Robert Dolski as chief financial officer with effect from August 7, to succeed Lucinda Crabtree.

As announced earlier, Crabtree will leave the company in August to pursue a new opportunity.

Dolski joins Autolus from Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc., where he served as CFO at the clinical-stage immuno-oncology biotech, acquired by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. in 2022.

Earlier, he had served as Vice President, Finance at Akcea Therapeutics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUTL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.