Is Autoliv (ALV) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Autoliv (ALV). ALV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.53 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.30. Over the past 52 weeks, ALV's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.73 and as low as 7.83, with a median of 9.96.

We also note that ALV holds a PEG ratio of 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ALV's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.25. ALV's PEG has been as high as 4.45 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.73, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Automotive - Original Equipment value stock, take a look at Visteon (VC). VC is a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Visteon is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 13.69 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 2.73. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 19.30 and average PEG ratio of 1.25.

VC's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 14.33 and as low as 8.02, with a median of 10.34, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 4.75 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.40, all within the past year.

Visteon also has a P/B ratio of 2.27 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.31. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.34, as low as 1.31, with a median of 1.87.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Autoliv and Visteon strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ALV and VC look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

