Autodesk's International Expansion Accelerates: Is Growth Durable?

Autodesk, Inc.’s ADSK international expansion is becoming a key long-term growth driver, supported by strong overseas demand, accelerating cloud adoption and rising infrastructure spending across global markets. The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results highlighted this momentum, with EMEA revenues jumping 25% year over year and APAC revenues rising 16%. Strength in architecture, engineering, construction and operations (“AECO”), particularly in construction and emerging markets, continues to fuel Autodesk’s global revenue base.



Autodesk is benefiting from sustained investments in data centers, infrastructure and industrial buildings worldwide. Its expanding cloud-based ecosystem, including Autodesk Construction Cloud, Forma and AI-enabled workflow solutions, is helping enterprises digitize project management, improve collaboration and increase workflow efficiency across geographies. Growing adoption of subscription and platform-based offerings is also improving revenue visibility, customer retention and monetization opportunities internationally.



To reinforce this momentum, Autodesk has continued expanding regional cloud-data offerings across Europe and other international markets, strengthening its presence in regulated industries and government projects where localized data infrastructure is important. The company has also expanded its international AI and developer ecosystem through new platform integrations and global initiatives like DevCon Europe.



Importantly, Autodesk’s international growth is diversified across construction, manufacturing and infrastructure markets, reducing dependence on any single geography or end market. Combined with rising demand for AI-driven automation and cloud collaboration tools worldwide, Autodesk appears well-positioned to sustain its international expansion and support long-term revenue growth, as indicated in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 revenue growth of 13.04% year over year.

Autodesk Faces Rising Global Competition From PTC and ADBE

PTC Inc. PTC is expanding internationally by strengthening its presence among manufacturing, aerospace, defense and automotive enterprises through Windchill, Creo and Codebeamer. PTC highlighted strong momentum across geographies, especially in Europe and aerospace markets, as enterprises modernize product-data foundations for AI adoption. PTC’s AI-enabled PLM infrastructure and mission-critical engineering workflows create high switching costs for global manufacturers. However, Autodesk retains a broader international customer base through its cloud-based collaborative design ecosystem.



Adobe Inc. ADBE is expanding internationally through its global creative ecosystem, AI-powered enterprise workflows and partnerships with OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA, Accenture, Infosys and TCS. ADBE surpassed 850 million monthly active users globally across Acrobat, Creative Cloud, Express and Firefly, supported by partnerships like Airtel in India. Compared with Autodesk, ADBE has a broader international reach in digital media and creator economies, though Autodesk remains stronger in industrial CAD and engineering workflows.

ADSK’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Autodesk have declined 18.6% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 17.5% and the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s decline of 11.5%.

ADSK’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, ADSK appears overvalued, trading at a forward price/book (P/B) ratio of 16.73, higher than the industry average of 4.27. The company carries a Value Score of D.

ADSK’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $12.38 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests 18.7% year-over-year growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADSK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.