Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), the software company known for its architectural, engineering, and construction design tools, released results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter on Feb. 27. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 surpassed Wall Street's consensus estimates by $0.15, while revenue of $1.639 billion was essentially in line with the $1.631 billion expected. Results also exceeded management's own guidance ranges.

Metric Fiscal Q4 2025 Fiscal Q4 2025 Analysts' Estimate Fiscal Q4 2024 % Change Non-GAAP EPS $2.29 $2.14 $2.09 9.6% Revenue $1.639 billion $1.631 billion $1.469 billion 11.6% Non-GAAP operating margin 37% N/A 36% 100 basis points Free cash flow $678 million N/A $427 million 58.8%

Understanding Autodesk's Business Model

Autodesk specializes in 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software, and is a leading supplier of titles used by professionals in these fields. It has shifted from selling perpetual software licenses to offering software as a service (SaaS). This transition to a subscription model emphasizes cloud integration, allowing users to access software through the internet without traditional installations. The move to a subscription model allows Autodesk to generate more predictable revenue and helps it stay competitive in an evolving market.

To remain at the forefront of technology and keep its competitive edge, Autodesk invests substantially in research and development (R&D). The company spent $393 million in the fiscal quarter to focus on areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and generative design.

Notable Achievements from the Quarter

In the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Jan. 31, Autodesk's revenues increased 11.6% year over year, driven by higher subscription sales, which made up 97% of total revenue. The company's successful transition to a subscription and cloud-based model was evident as subscription plan revenue grew 13.7% to $1.522 billion. This shift is part of Autodesk's strategic focus on modernizing its go-to-market approach and establishing more durable customer relationships.

Autodesk's efforts in geographical expansion also paid off, with a strong revenue increase in the Americas (11% growth) and in the Europe/Middle East/Africa region (14% growth). Its architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO) segment saw a 15% increase, highlighting strong demand across different markets and regions.

From a financial perspective, Autodesk improved its operating margin to 37%, compared to 36% in the previous year. Restructuring initiatives included reducing its workforce by 9%, and optimizing its sales and marketing strategies. Free cash flow also surged to $678 million, up 58.8% from the previous year. The company's broad distribution network remains one of its strengths, with indirect sales through distributors playing a crucial role in its market strategy.

Looking Ahead

For fiscal 2026, Autodesk's management anticipates revenue between $6.895 billion and $6.965 billion, with non-GAAP EPS projected to range from $9.34 to $9.67. These targets -- up from the $6.131 billion and $8.47, respectively, that it booked in fiscal 2025 -- indicate confidence in the company's growth trajectory. Management highlighted its ongoing investment in R&D as a cornerstone of future success, particularly its investments in rapidly advancing AI and cloud technologies.

Nevertheless, management expressed caution regarding macroeconomic uncertainties and competitive pressures that might challenge its progress. While the company's strategic initiatives seem promising, external economic factors could affect its performance.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 173% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Autodesk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.