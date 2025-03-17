Is Autodesk Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

San Francisco, California-based Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions. With a market cap of $54.2 billion, Autodesk’s operations span the Americas, EMEA, and the Indo-Pacific.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," Autodesk fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the software application industry. It serves various industries including architecture, construction, product design, entertainment, and more.

Despite its strengths, Autodesk stock has tanked 22.1% from its three-year high of $326.62 touched on Nov. 25, 2024. Meanwhile, ADSK plunged 16.2% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 10.9% decline during the same time frame.

Autodesk’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. ADSK stock has declined 3.6% over the past six months and 1.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX’s 40 bps gains over the past six months and 10.1% returns over the past year.

To confirm the recent downturn, ADSK fell below its 50-day moving average in mid-February and below its 200-day moving average in early March.

Despite delivering better-than-expected results, Autodesk’s stock prices declined 2.9% in the trading session after the release of its Q4 results on Feb. 27. Driven by continued momentum in billings and recurring revenues, the company’s overall topline increased 13.2% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by a notable margin. Meanwhile, its non-GAAP income from operations grew 16.5% year-over-year to $608 million and its adjusted EPS of $2.29 surpassed the consensus estimates by 7.5%.

Furthermore, while focusing on its cost reduction strategy, Autodesk plans to lay off around 9% of its workforce and reduce other costs. However, despite these drastic measures the company doesn’t expect to observe any improvement in its margins. In fiscal 2026, Autodesk expects its GAAP operating margin to range between 21% to 22% compared to 22% in fiscal 2025 and its non-GAAP operating margin to range between 36% to 37% compared to 37% in 2025. These guidance ranges likely raised investor concern about the effectiveness of Autodesk's cost reduction measures.

Autodesk has performed slightly better than its peer ANSYS, Inc.’s (ANSS) 2.3% decline over the past 52 weeks and notably underperformed ANSS’ 1.3% gains over the past six months.

However, analysts remain optimistic about Autodesk’s prospects. Among the 26 analysts covering the ADSK stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $338.65 suggests a 33.1% upside potential from current price levels.

