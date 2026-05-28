Autodesk Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 results above the high end of its guidance ranges and raised portions of its full-year outlook, while announcing a definitive agreement to acquire MaintainX, a maintenance and asset operations software company.

President and CEO Andrew Anagnost said the quarter’s outperformance would flow through to full-year guidance. Chief Financial Officer Janesh Moorjani said the business showed momentum consistent with recent quarters and “a bit better” than Autodesk had assumed in its guidance, with strength in architecture, engineering, construction and operations, particularly construction and emerging markets.

Revenue and margins exceed expectations

Autodesk’s total revenue grew 18% as reported and 16% in constant currency in the first quarter. Moorjani said the company’s new transaction model added about 3.5 percentage points to revenue growth during the period.

Billings increased 18% as reported and 15% in constant currency, with the new transaction model contributing about 1.5 percentage points. Moorjani said Autodesk completed the transition to annual billing for most multiyear contracts during the quarter, reducing what he described as “noise” in billings from that change.

GAAP operating margin was 28%, while non-GAAP operating margin was 39%. Moorjani said GAAP operating margin increased by about 14 percentage points, primarily due to the absence of one-time charges and underlying margin improvements. Non-GAAP operating margin rose by about two percentage points, reflecting operating leverage and benefits from sales optimization.

Free cash flow was $876 million in the quarter, helped by seasonal strength and partly offset by cash restructuring costs. Autodesk repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares for $448 million and said it continues to expect fiscal 2027 share repurchases to be similar to fiscal 2026 in total dollars.

Autodesk raises full-year guidance

Autodesk raised the bottom end of its fiscal 2027 billings guidance to a range of $8.505 billion to $8.58 billion. The company also lifted revenue guidance to a range of $8.155 billion to $8.215 billion, citing its strong first-quarter results.

The company now expects GAAP operating margin of 26% to 28% and non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 39%. Autodesk also raised the bottom end of its free cash flow guidance to a range of $2.725 billion to $2.8 billion.

Moorjani said the outlook assumes a broadly stable macroeconomic environment and continues to reflect potential disruption from Autodesk’s sales restructuring. He said billings are expected to be slightly more weighted to the second half of the year, partly due to that disruption and partly due to the timing of a large enterprise business agreement cohort in the fourth quarter.

The impact of the new transaction model is expected to diminish through the year, from about a 3.5 percentage point revenue growth tailwind in the first quarter to about two percentage points in the second quarter and an average of about 1.5 percentage points for the full year.

MaintainX acquisition expands operations strategy

Autodesk said it has agreed to acquire MaintainX, which Anagnost described as a “leading modern maintenance and asset operations” platform used by organizations to manage day-to-day operations. The company did not include the transaction’s financial impact in guidance and said it will do so after closing, which is expected later this fiscal year subject to regulatory approvals.

Moorjani said Autodesk expects to fund the acquisition with cash on hand and debt financing. MaintainX expects to achieve more than $135 million of annualized recurring revenue this calendar year, with growth above 50%, according to Moorjani.

Anagnost said the transaction supports Autodesk’s strategy to connect “design, make, and operate” data across the full asset life cycle. He said MaintainX brings field execution and asset performance data that can help Autodesk move digital twins from static and dynamic models toward predictive capabilities.

“This acquisition will position us to help our customers increase efficiency and resilience and reduce risk and downtime through convergence,” Anagnost said.

During the question-and-answer session, Anagnost said MaintainX is the largest acquisition Autodesk has ever made. He compared the strategy to Autodesk’s expansion in construction, where the company used acquisitions to build a business that he said now has nearly $600 million in trailing 12-month revenue and is growing above 20%.

Moorjani said Autodesk expects to absorb MaintainX’s margin dilution within its fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2029 margin goals. After closing, MaintainX will be integrated into Autodesk Operations Solutions under Stephen Hooper, senior vice president of AOS.

Sales changes remain within expectations

Autodesk executives said the company’s sales reorganization is proceeding as planned. Anagnost said the changes are intended to focus the sales ecosystem more heavily on new business generation while automating more renewal processes.

He said Autodesk saw strong renewal performance and the level of weaker new subscription performance it had expected as partners and sales teams adjust to the new model. Moorjani added that first-quarter new subscription activity was in line with guidance assumptions, and that the company expects gradual normalization rather than a sharp improvement over the rest of the year.

In Europe, Moorjani said the sales reorganization was expected to take longer to operationalize because of local labor laws and consultation requirements. He said that timing was already included in guidance.

AI remains central to product roadmap

Anagnost emphasized Autodesk’s artificial intelligence strategy, saying the company has scarce geometric data, workflow context and domain expertise across design and manufacturing workflows. He said Autodesk is using a hybrid approach that combines probabilistic AI generation with deterministic engineering validation.

“AI can generate. Our engines can validate,” Anagnost said, arguing that Autodesk’s tools can check AI-generated outputs against real-world constraints such as geometry, manufacturability, constructability, standards compliance and performance.

He pointed to Autodesk Assistant, Auto Constraint in Fusion and a planned Building Layout Explorer in Forma as examples of the company’s AI-related work. With MaintainX, Anagnost said Autodesk intends to extend AI capabilities into digital twins that support predictive and autonomous workflows.

Autodesk also cited continued momentum in its construction and manufacturing offerings. Anagnost said Forma for Construction revenue growth accelerated again, while Fusion growth also accelerated. He highlighted customer examples in construction, infrastructure, manufacturing and factory planning as evidence of demand for more connected workflows across design, production and operations.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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