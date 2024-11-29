News & Insights

Autodesk price target raised to $361 from $358 at Citi

November 29, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Autodesk (ADSK) to $361 from $358 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following Q3 results that featured “a healthy billings beat” and modest raise, offset by mixed investor feedback around the reiteration of FY26 FCF targets and hiring of CFO Janesh Moorjani. The Q3 print “showed a lot of positives” and Autodesk delivered another quarter of positive estimate revisions, which is “increasingly distinguished vs. other vertical/cyclical peers,” the analyst tells investors. The firm views the pullback in shares as a buying opportunity, the analyst added.

