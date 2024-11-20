Autodesk price target raised to $330 from $325 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Autodesk (ADSK) to $330 from $325 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Following the firm’s generally upbeat quarter-end checks, KeyBanc heads into Q3 earnings positively. With channel highlighting better demand trends and the firm’s U.K. reseller calling out pull-forward activity ahead of model roll-out, KeyBanc sees upside potential for Q3 results and at least in line Q4 guidance. Net, it continues to view Autodesk as one of its favorite early 2025 ideas.
