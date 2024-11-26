Autodesk options imply 4.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Autodesk (ADSK) is 5.1x normal with puts leading calls 3:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.9%, or $15.41, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.6%.

