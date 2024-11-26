Autodesk options imply 4.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Autodesk (ADSK) is 5.1x normal with puts leading calls 3:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.9%, or $15.41, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.6%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ADSK:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Autodesk Inc (ADSK) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Autodesk price target raised to $350 from $340 at Wells Fargo
- Autodesk price target raised to $375 from $320 at Morgan Stanley
- Autodesk price target raised to $358 from $325 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.