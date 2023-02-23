Autodesk Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $293 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $89 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $1.32 billion from $1.21 billion last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $293 Mln. vs. $89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.81 -Revenue (Q4): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50- $1.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.260 - $1.275 Bln

