Autodesk Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $161 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $146 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $1.21 billion from $1.11 billion last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $161 Mln. vs. $146 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q1): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 - $1.74 Full year EPS guidance: $7.07 - $7.41

