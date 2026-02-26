Markets
Autodesk Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

February 26, 2026 — 04:25 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $316 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $303 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.6% to $1.95 billion from $1.63 billion last year.

Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $316 Mln. vs. $303 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.95 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.82 To $ 2.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.885 B To $ 1.900 B

