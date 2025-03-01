Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue

Autodesk’s (NASDAQ: ADSK) Q4 results and guidance for 2025 prove that management is on the right track with its AI aspirations. The results reveal strength in both segments driven by AI’s influence on its customers' capabilities and its own.

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:ADSK]

Customers are improving their own products and technologies with AI and use Autodesk’s AI-enhanced design capability to put that advancement into production. At the nexus of cloud-based creation and execution for many industries, it is well-positioned to capitalize on technological and business trends, generating significant cash flow along the way.

Among the critical details of the Q4 report are a widening margin and an expectation for additional improvement in F2026, calendar 2025. The company is building leverage within its business and plans to improve upon it, entering what it has labeled the “optimization phase.” Optimization means refocusing on what it does best, generating cost-savings and new growth opportunities by reallocating its resources. Plans include a nearly 10% worldwide staff reduction, a smaller physical footprint, and accelerated development of new products.

Analysts Sentiment Firms After Autodesk Issues Optimistic Guidance

Autodesk reported a solid Q4, with revenue growing by 11.6% and outpacing the analysts' consensus by 60 basis points. The 60 basis points of outperformance are slim due to strength in both segments. Design is up 12%, and Make is up 28% year-over-year, while Subscriptions, an indicator of recurring revenue, rose by 14% on strength in all geographies.

Autodesk was strongest in its home U.S. territory but produced double-digit growth in all regions except its “Other Americas” segment; it contracted by 4%.

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:ADSK]

Margin news is also bullish, with the GAAP and adjusted operating margin expanding by 100 basis points year-over-year (YOY) in F2025 and driving leveraged outperformance on the bottom line. Adjusted earnings rose about 10% YOY to align with the top-line growth but outpaced MarketBeat’s reported consensus by 700 basis points, with the strength compounded by the guidance. The company forecasted revenue and margin growth above the consensus estimates, firming analysts' belief that this stock is undervalued.

The analysts’ response is mixed, including some price target reductions, but the takeaways from the data are all bullish. Analyst coverage and the consensus price target are rising, and the sentiment is firm at Moderate Buy, providing a tailwind for the market that the guidance did not diminish. A greater number of price target increases offsets the few price target reductions. All reductions tracked by MarketBeat within the first day of the report are still above the consensus, indicating at least an 18% upside from critical support levels.

Autodesk Makes Value for Investors: Equity Gains Expected in F2026

Autodesk’s F2025 balance sheet highlights include reduced cash offset by increased receivables, a 10% increase in total assets, and reduced debt. The net result is a nearly 10% increase in shareholder equity and an expectation for additional gains in 2026. That is because of the company’s growth outlook, solid 37% operating margin, 42% cash flow margin, and nearly 100% free cash flow conversion. Regarding debt leverage, it is very low at 1.25x the cash balance and 0.75x equity, leaving the company in a fortress financial condition.

The price action is bullish following the release. The market for ADSK rose about 1.5% in premarket trading to regain the prior day’s losses and indicate support at the recent low. The indicators are set up for a bullish swing in sentiment, so some additional upside is likely. The question is whether this market will move above critical resistance at the 30-day moving average, and it likely will. The market can continue to move higher in this scenario and could retest the 2024 highs before mid-year.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.