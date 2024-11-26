Autodesk appoints Janesh Moorjani as CFO

Autodesk (ADSK) announced the appointment of Janesh Moorjani as the company’s CFO, effective December 16. Moorjani brings over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, with deep expertise in driving growth and efficiency at scale. Most recently, Moorjani served as CFO and COO of Elastic NV (ESTC), the Search AI Company. Reporting to CEO Andrew Anagnost, Moorjani will lead and oversee Autodesk’s global finance organization. Moorjani will succeed interim CFO Elizabeth “Betsy” Rafael, who will serve as an advisor to the company through the end of FY25 and will continue to serve on Autodesk’s Board of Directors, resuming her status as an independent director following the transition period and end of her employment by the company. Moorjani brings strong experience leading dynamic public software companies. He recently was CFO of Elastic since 2017 and assumed the additional responsibilities of COO in 2022. Prior to Elastic, he served in executive and leadership roles at Infoblox, VMware, Cisco, PTC, and Goldman Sachs. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cohesity, a leading AI-powered data security and data management company.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADSK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.