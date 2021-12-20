Autodesk (ADSK) to Takeover ProEst, Boost Construction Cloud

Autodesk ADSK recently announced its intent to takeover ProEst for an undisclosed sum. California-based ProEst specializes in the development of cloud-based estimating software solutions for companies in the construction domain.

Following the acquisition, the ProEst solution will be integrated with the Autodesk Construction Cloud platform that includes offerings like Autodesk BIM Collaborate, Autodesk Takeoff, Autodesk Build and BuildingConnected. The integration of the ProEst solution will help construction teams to handle all essential preconstruction and construction workflows on a single platform, stated Autodesk.

ProEst software solutions help businesses create estimates, execute digital takeoffs, handle bid-day processes as well as produce comprehensive reports and proposals. With the takeover of ProEst, Autodesk intends to solidify its portfolio of preconstruction solutions within the Autodesk Construction Cloud platform.

The addition of ProEst solutions to Construction Cloud will help clients to improve cost tracking compared with estimates, thereby providing increased visibility into the project feasibility.

ProEst's solutions will also enable clients to gain access to estimating information anytime and anywhere, as well as aid in importing third-party cost databases to rationalize estimation workflows, noted Autodesk.

Subject to regulatory and customary closing conditions, the transaction is anticipated to conclude in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (which ends on Jan 31, 2022). Autodesk added that the acquisition would have no impact on the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter guidance as announced in November 2021.

Autodesk’s Sound Acquisition Strategy

Autodesk makes frequent investments in businesses, software solutions and technologies that it deems complementary to the company’s business through acquisitions and strategic collaborations.

In April 2021, Autodesk announced its intent to take over Toronto-based Upchain. The company specializes in providing cloud-based product lifecycle management (“PLM”) and product data management (“PDM”) software solutions.

In March 2021, Autodesk completed the takeover of Innovyze, Inc, specializing in the development of water infrastructure software solutions. Last year, the company purchased Spacemaker AS to strengthen its early-stage design and outcome-based design capabilities.

ProEst will enrich the company’s Construction Cloud platform. Autodesk Construction Cloud is witnessing steady traction with owners, general contractors and subcontractors across the construction industry, which is driving the top line. In September 2021, Autodesk announced that more than 350,000 worldwide projects are leveraging Autodesk Construction Cloud to create highly-competent preconstruction workflows.

Autodesk’s acquisitions of Pype (2020), Assemble Systems (2018), and BuildingConnected (2018), and PlanGrid (2018) have bolstered its Construction cloud platform.

