Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Autodesk (ADSK) closed at $297.17, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.66%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.29%.

Shares of the design software company have depreciated by 1.09% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.66%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Autodesk in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 25, 2025. On that day, Autodesk is projected to report earnings of $2.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.75%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.8 billion, showing a 14.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.92 per share and a revenue of $7.06 billion, indicating changes of +17.12% and +15.08%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Autodesk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Autodesk holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Autodesk is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.42. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.55 for its industry.

Investors should also note that ADSK has a PEG ratio of 1.86 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADSK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

