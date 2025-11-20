Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Moves -1.46%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Autodesk (ADSK) was down 1.46% at $286.95. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the design software company had lost 5.5% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Autodesk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 25, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.49, up 14.75% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.8 billion, showing a 14.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.92 per share and revenue of $7.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.12% and +15.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Autodesk should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Autodesk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Autodesk is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.35. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.35.

One should further note that ADSK currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.98.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.