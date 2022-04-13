Autodesk (ADSK) Construction Cloud Selected by Evans General

Autodesk ADSK recently announced that Atlanta-based Evans General Contractors has selected the company's construction management solution, Autodesk Construction Cloud, to enhance the fast onboarding of new employees and maximum coordination across project stakeholders while minimizing project-related errors.

By integrating the Autodesk Construction Cloud platform into its standard operating procedures ("SOP"), Evans General intends to enhance its service quality through quick collaborations and faster rework on complex project structures.

The Autodesk Construction Cloud platform brings together the most powerful portfolio of construction management software products that unite office and field teams, from design to planning and construction to operations stages, while minimizing risks, maximizing efficiency and increasing profits. The Autodesk Construction Cloud platform includes offerings like Autodesk BIM Collaborate, Autodesk Takeoff, Autodesk Build and Building Connected.

Per the agreement, Evans General will utilize Autodesk Build once it successfully implements PlanGrid solutions across its projects. The construction teams will use Autodesk Docs to perform data-driven decision-making with the aim of reducing the risks involved in complicated projects. The move will enable Evans General's preconstruction teams to get connected across various workflows through Autodesk Construction Cloud's integration partner ecosystem.

Autodesk, Inc. Price and Consensus

Autodesk, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Autodesk, Inc. Quote

Enhancement of Construction Cloud Capabilities

Autodesk has been consistently enhancing the capabilities of its Construction Cloud platform. In January 2022, ADSK completed the acquisition of California-based ProEst, which specializes in the development of cloud-based estimating software solutions for companies in the construction domain.

The company integrated the ProEst solution under its Construction Cloud platform. The integration of the ProEst solution will help construction teams handle all essential preconstruction and construction workflows on a single platform.

ProEst software solutions help businesses create estimates, execute digital takeoffs, handle bid-day processes and produce comprehensive reports and proposals. We believe Autodesk intends to solidify its portfolio of preconstruction solutions within the Autodesk Construction Cloud platform with the takeover of ProEst.

Autodesk's acquisitions of Pype (2020), Assemble Systems (2018) and BuildingConnected (2018) and PlanGrid (2018) also bolstered its Construction Cloud platform.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Autodesk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ADSK have declined 33.6% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector are Arista Networks ANET and Gogo GOGO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Analog Devices ADI carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks' first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 4 cents to 81 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 4.5% north to $3.69 per share in the past 60 days.



Arista Networks' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%. Shares of ANET have rallied 62.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gogo's first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised a penny downward to 13 cents per share over the past seven days. For 2022, Gogo's earnings estimates have moved north by 25% to 65 cents per share in the past 60 days.



Gogo's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 65%. Shares of GOGO have soared 112% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices' second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 4 cents to $2.12 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 11 cents to $8.43 per share in the past seven days.



Analog Devices' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6%. Shares of ADI have fallen 2.3% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.