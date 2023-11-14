Autodesk (ADSK) AI to Transform Design and Make Industries

Autodesk ADSK recently announced the Autodesk AI technology, which is positioned as a comprehensive solution in various industries, providing intelligent assistance, generative capabilities and automation to empower users in their creative and problem-solving endeavors. It is integrated into Autodesk products and is considered native to the Design and Make Platform.



The company positions Autodesk AI as an assistant to lower the learning curve for designers and engineers, boosting productivity and accelerating innovation. The company has been actively involved in AI research, with its AI Lab publishing more than 60 peer-reviewed research papers.



Autodesk AI is touted as essential for various industries, including construction, manufacturing, and media and entertainment. It is expected to help meet challenges in areas, such as building construction, highway development, product manufacturing and media creation.

Autodesk AI Applications Across Industries

Autodesk AI applications in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) sector are diverse, covering early-stage planning, design analysis, drafting assistance and risk management. The overarching goal is to leverage AI to improve decision-making, automate repetitive tasks and provide predictive insights, ultimately contributing to more efficient and successful projects in the AEC domain.



Autodesk AI applications in Product Design and Manufacturing focus on accelerating design exploration, automating design optimization for manufacturing and improving workflows related to CAM toolpaths and drawings. The goal is to empower users with tools that enhance creativity, efficiency, and the overall design and manufacturing process.



The incorporation of Blank.AI's generative AI capabilities into Autodesk's portfolio aims to revolutionize conceptual design in the automotive sector. By providing a user-friendly and dynamic platform for real-time 3D model creation and exploration, Autodesk seeks to empower designers, streamline workflows and foster innovation in the automotive design process.



Autodesk AI applications in Media and Entertainment focus on automating scheduling processes, enhancing post-production tasks in Flame, introducing AI-powered workflows in Maya and collaborating on a Maya plug-in with Wonder Dynamics to streamline the creation of computer-generated characters for live-action scenes. These applications aim to improve efficiency, reduce manual workload and provide new and intuitive ways for artists to interact with the software.

Advanced AI Capabilities by Industry Peers Create Stiff Competition

Autodesk aims to capitalize on the immense prospects present in the booming generative AI market against some notable industry players like Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms META and Adobe ADBE, which are also making continuous efforts to enhance their customer base for generative AI-powered products and services.

Per a Fortune Business Insights report, the global generative AI market size is expected to hit $43.87 billion in 2023 and reach $667.96 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 47.5%.



According to a 2024 State of Design and Make report, 77% of surveyed companies plan to improve or strongly increase investment in AI over the next three years. Markedly, 66% of leaders surveyed believe AI will be essential in two to three years.



Microsoft is riding on the success of OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot experience, Bing Chat. Notably, it unveiled a new feature in Bing Chat, allowing users to export AI-generated data to Excel for easier access.



Moreover, Microsoft introduced a “rewrite” button in Bing, which allows users to edit a message in a conversation instead of copying and editing manually.



Meanwhile, Adobe is enjoying the growing momentum of its AI image generator, Adobe Firefly. Further, it unveiled AI-powered Generative Fill, Text to Template, Translate, and Drawing and Painting features in Adobe Express, accelerating Creativity for All by making it fast, easy and fun for all skill levels.



Meta Platforms, on the other hand, launched an open-source AI tool called AudioCraft, which can generate music and audio based on text prompts using three models. Further, its release of CM3leon, a multimodal model that performs both text-to-image and image-to-text generation, remains noteworthy.



