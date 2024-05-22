Autodesk (ADSK) Acquires Wonder Dynamics for 3D Animation & VFX

Autodesk ADSK recently announced the acquisition of Wonder Dynamics, the creators of Wonder Studio, a cloud-based 3D animation and VFX solution that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with established tools.



Wonder Studio is compatible with popular 3D tools such as Autodesk Maya, allowing artists to easily animate, light and compose 3D characters within live-action scenes. This acquisition will enable more creators to incorporate 3D animated characters into their projects while simplifying the learning curve and automating traditionally complex and time-consuming processes. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



This acquisition aligns with Autodesk's strategic goal of enhancing creativity by connecting teams, data and processes through Flow, the Media & Entertainment industry cloud on Autodesk's Design and Make platform.



For over a decade, Autodesk has been incorporating AI to enhance various tools, assisting creative professionals in overcoming challenges across different industries, including Media & Entertainment. Autodesk is committed to the ethical and responsible use of AI.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 9.5% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 16.5% growth due to tough competition in the market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Autodesk, Inc. Price and Consensus

Autodesk, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Autodesk, Inc. Quote

ADSK Faces Stiff Competition in the Generative AI Market

Autodesk aims to capitalize on the immense prospects present in the booming generative AI market against some notable industry players like Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms META and Adobe ADBE, which are also making continuous efforts to enhance their customer base for generative AI-powered products and services.



Per a Statista report, the global generative AI market size is expected to reach $36.06 billion in 2024. The market size is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2030) of 46.47%, resulting in a market volume of $356.10 billion by 2030.



Microsoft is capitalizing on the success of OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, Bing Chat. Recently, it introduced a feature that allows users to export AI-generated data directly to Excel for easier access. Additionally, Microsoft added a "rewrite" button in Bing, enabling users to edit messages within a conversation without the need for manual copying and editing.



Adobe is also benefiting from the rising popularity of its AI image generator, Adobe Firefly. The company has unveiled several new AI-powered features in Adobe Express, including Generative Fill, Text to Template, Translate, and Drawing and Painting tools. These enhancements aim to make creativity accessible, fast and enjoyable for users of all skill levels.



Meta Platforms has launched an open-source AI tool named AudioCraft, which can generate music and audio based on text prompts using three models. Additionally, the company introduced CM3leon, a multimodal model capable of both text-to-image and image-to-text generation, marking another significant advancement in their AI offerings.



Autodesk leverages AI across various industries to enhance efficiency and creativity. In the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction sector, AI improves decision-making, automates tasks, and offers predictive insights. In Product Design and Manufacturing, AI accelerates design exploration, optimizes manufacturing processes, and enhances workflows.



These capabilities in various sectors are expected to boost the company’s top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSK’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $6.04 billion, indicating 9.88% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $8.01 per share, indicating 5.39% year-over-year growth.

