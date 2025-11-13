Autocanada Inc Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Autocanada Inc (ACQ.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$16.10 million, or C$0.66 per share. This compares with C$5.99 million, or C$0.25 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.9% to C$1.20 billion from C$1.41 billion last year.

Autocanada Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$16.10 Mln. vs. C$5.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.66 vs. C$0.25 last year. -Revenue: C$1.20 Bln vs. C$1.41 Bln last year.

