Auto Trader Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Auto Trader Group plc has repurchased 355,950 of its ordinary shares for cancellation at an average price of 838.8450 pence per share. This move reduces the total number of voting rights to 890,695,647, potentially impacting shareholder interests and market dynamics. The buyback, executed through Merrill Lynch International, is part of Auto Trader’s strategic capital management initiative.

