Auto Italia Holdings Updates Board of Directors

Auto Italia Holdings Limited has announced changes in its board of directors, effective November 26, 2024. Mr. Chong Tin Lung Benny will continue to serve as the Executive Chairman and CEO, leading a diverse team comprising executive, non-executive, and independent directors. These changes are reflected in the composition of the company’s four key board committees.

