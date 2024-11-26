News & Insights

Auto Italia Holdings Updates Board of Directors

November 26, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Auto Italia Holdings (HK:0720) has released an update.

Auto Italia Holdings Limited has announced changes in its board of directors, effective November 26, 2024. Mr. Chong Tin Lung Benny will continue to serve as the Executive Chairman and CEO, leading a diverse team comprising executive, non-executive, and independent directors. These changes are reflected in the composition of the company’s four key board committees.

For further insights into HK:0720 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

