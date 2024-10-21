News & Insights

Auto Italia Holdings Acquires EV Exporter to Europe

October 21, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Auto Italia Holdings (HK:0720) has released an update.

Auto Italia Holdings has announced a strategic acquisition involving the complete share capital of a company focused on exporting electric vehicles to Europe. This move aligns with Auto Italia’s asset-light business model, leveraging existing production capacities in China to innovate and expand in the European EV market without heavy financial investment. The acquisition is expected to enhance product development and market growth, positioning Auto Italia as a key player in the European electric vehicle sector.

