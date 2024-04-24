AUTL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Autolus Therapeutics PLC (Symbol: AUTL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.39, changing hands as low as $4.36 per share. Autolus Therapeutics PLC shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AUTL's low point in its 52 week range is $1.61 per share, with $7.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.37.

