authID Recognized as Industry Luminary in Biometric Authentication by The Prism Project Report

authID is recognized for its innovative, privacy-focused biometric authentication solutions, highlighting industry leadership and compliance.

authID, a prominent provider of biometric identity verification solutions, has been recognized as a "luminary" in an independent market report by the Prism Project, emphasizing its commitment to privacy and compliance in biometric authentication. The report, published by Acuity Market Intelligence, showcases authID's innovative PrivacyKey™ technology, which significantly enhances user data protection while achieving an impressive one-in-one-billion false-match accuracy rate. This technology aims to create a balance between security and user privacy, as demand for privacy-focused biometric solutions is projected to grow by 300% over the next three years. The report also highlights authID's leadership in providing users with a fast, seamless identification experience and its partnerships with various sectors, including financial institutions and credit unions, to serve underserved populations. Overall, authID is positioned as a key player in transforming biometric authentication, prioritizing both security and user trust.

AuthID was recognized as a “luminary” for its innovative approach to privacy-first biometric authentication, highlighting its leadership in the industry.

The launch of the PrivacyKey™ technology is noted as a paradigm shift in biometric authentication, effectively balancing security with user privacy.

The report projects a 300% growth in demand for privacy-focused biometric solutions over the next three years, positioning AuthID to capture significant market opportunities.

Partnership with Salus aims to enhance credit union services for 120 million underserved individuals, showcasing the scalability and social impact of AuthID's platform.

The heavy reliance on a third-party report from the Prism Project may raise concerns about the company's independent verification of its claims.

The press release may come off as overly promotional or lacking in substantive new information, potentially leading to skepticism from industry analysts and investors.

The announcement does not provide specific financial results or metrics related to the adoption of the new PrivacyKey™ technology, leaving stakeholders without concrete evidence of performance improvements.

What is authID's new PrivacyKey™ technology?

PrivacyKey™ is a groundbreaking biometric authentication solution designed to enhance user privacy while ensuring high accuracy in identity verification.

How did authID perform in the Prism Project report?

authID was named a “luminary” in the Prism Project report for its innovative approach to privacy and compliance in biometric authentication.

What is the significance of a one-in-one-billion false-match accuracy rate?

This exceptionally high accuracy rate means authID's technology significantly reduces the chances of incorrect identity verification.

Which industries are benefiting from authID's biometric solutions?

authID's solutions are being utilized across various sectors, including finance, staffing, philanthropy, and customer service, enhancing security and user experience.

How does authID prioritize user privacy?

authID's platform employs zero-knowledge architecture, meaning it does not store biometric data, thereby safeguarding user privacy while ensuring security.

Dedicated findings highlight authID’s leadership in fast, frictionless, and accurate processes that do not compromise on compliance or privacy







DENVER, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



authID



(Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced its spotlight in a comprehensive independent market report by the





Prism Project





, which provided important independent analysis of authID's approach to privacy- and compliance-first biometric authentication. authID was named a “luminary” for its leading-edge platform for biometric identity verification and privacy protection.





Published by





Acuity Market Intelligence





, the leading biometric digital identity research consultancy, the report titled “Biometric Digital Identity Prism Custom Report: authID” highlights how authID's newly launched





PrivacyKey™





technology reflects a paradigm shift in biometric authentication, powerfully addressing the critical balance between security and privacy. The platform boasts a one-in-one-billion false-match accuracy rate in identity verification while maintaining zero-knowledge architecture for user data protection by storing no biometric data, and joins authID solutions





Proof™





and





Verified™





in providing customers with an unparalleled user-identification experience.





"authID’s technology is interesting because it isn't just about security – it's about creating trust in digital interactions," said





Maxine Most





, founder of the Prism Project and Acuity Market Intelligence. “As the Prism Project projects a 300% growth in demand for privacy-focused biometric solutions over the next three years, authID’s platform is at the forefront of successfully bridging the gap between robust security and user privacy, and of setting new industry standards for biometric authentication."







Key Findings from the Prism Project Report:









authID's innovative approach is “safeguarding the era of digitization” through liveness-supported face biometrics during the onboarding process as well as continuous identity verification.



authID's proven leadership—composed of identity-industry veterans with decades of experience—are driving consistent adaptations and innovations in a rapidly evolving and increasingly critical landscape.



The verification speeds, key-management capabilities, and frictionless ease-of-use at the center of authID’s solutions position it as a leader in both performance and customer experience.











The report highlights authID's recent partnership with Salus, which aims to enhance credit union services for 120 million underserved individuals, demonstrating the platform's scalability and real-world impact. authID's innovative approach has also attracted partnerships with leading financial institutions and technology companies, as well as firms in the staffing and hiring, philanthropy, and customer-service industries.





"The Prism Project findings validate our commitment to revolutionary identity verification solutions that prioritize both security and user privacy," said





Rhon Daguro





, CEO of authID. "Our PrivacyKey™ technology represents a quantum leap forward in biometric authentication, enabling businesses to provide frictionless security while maintaining the highest standards of data protection."





The dedicated authID report follows the December 2024 release of the Prism Project’s highly anticipated





Biometric Digital Identity Flagship Report,





which evaluated more than 250 industry players and identified the key market dynamics driving extraordinary growth in the emerging global digital identity ecosystem. The annual report highlights the critical role of biometrics in reducing fraud, improving operational efficiency, preserving privacy, and enhancing user experience in the era of digital transformation.





For more information about authID's biometric authentication solutions, visit





www.authid.ai





.







About authID







authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, biometric authentication, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. With our ground-breaking PrivacyKey Solution authID delivers all the benefits of biometric identity verification, with a 1-to-1-billion false match rate, while storing no biometric data. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, prevents account takeover, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, most frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem.





Contact us





to discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover.







About The Prism Project











The Prism Project





(





www.the-prism-project.com





) is at the forefront of biometric and digital identity research and education. Created by Acuity Market Intelligence, it bridges the gap between identity technology experts and organizations seeking innovative solutions for digital transformation. Through industry collaboration and comprehensive research, The Prism Project empowers influencers and decision-makers to forge a secure, human-centric digital identity future.







About Acuity Market Intelligence











Acuity Market Intelligence





(





www.acuitymi.com





) is a trusted research and strategic advisory firm specializing in biometrics, identity, and digital transformation. Known for delivering actionable insights and proprietary market forecasts, Acuity helps organizations navigate the rapidly evolving digital identity landscape with confidence and clarity.





For further information, interviews, sponsor inquiries, or to download Prism reports, please visit





www.the-prism-project.com





or contact





info@the-prism-project.com





.







Media Contacts









NextTech Communications







Walter Fowler





1-631-334-3864









wfowler@nexttechcomms.com











Investor Relations Contacts











Investor-Relations@authid.ai











Gateway Group, Inc.







Cody Slach and Alex Thompson





1-949-574-3860









AUID@gateway-grp.com











Acuity Market Intelligence







Maxine Most





1-303-449-1897









info@the-prism-project.com







