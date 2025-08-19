authID Q2 Revenue Jumps to 1,400,000

authID(NASDAQ:AUID) reported second quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 14, 2025, posting record GAAP revenue of $1.4 million, up from $300,000 both year-over-year and sequentially, and annual recurring revenue (ARR) rising to $5.8 million from $1.1 million a year earlier. Management highlighted new strategic agreements with NEC and Proof, progress on Fortune Global 500 and Indian contracts, and $8.5 million in capital raised, while GAAP operating expenses increased to $5.9 million and GAAP net loss reached $4.4 million. The following insights examine key inflection points and their implications for investors.

authID revenue surges on contract go-lives

Annual recurring revenue (ARR), calculated as recurring second quarter 2025 revenue multiplied by four, reached $5.8 million, up from $1.2 million in the prior quarter, as previously signed contracts began generating revenue. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) climbed to $13.8 million, compared to $4.2 million a year earlier, reflecting a growing base of committed revenue.

"Looking at our Q2 2025 GAAP results, total revenue for the quarter increased significantly to $1.4 million compared to $300,000 last year and $300,000 in Q1. The strong revenue growth in Q2, both sequentially and year over year, was primarily driven by the go-live of several contracts signed earlier in 2024. These implementations have now been successfully delivered and are contributing meaningfully to top-line results."

-- Ed Sellitto, CFO

The acceleration in recognized and committed revenue demonstrates the company’s ability to convert pipeline into realized sales, supporting future growth expectations.

Strategic partnerships expand authID’s market reach

The launch of the IDX platform with NEC, a global biometrics leader, enables authID to address comprehensive identity management needs, especially for enterprises with supply chain identity challenges. The company’s expanded channel with Proof, one of the world's largest fraud prevention platforms, is expected to begin generating recurring revenue in the third quarter of 2025.

"So this quarter, I am excited that I finally get to share that the major global biometric hardware provider is NEC, a multinational leader in IT and technology solutions with over 100,000 employees in over 50 countries, who has been a leader in biometric solutions since 2007. With the support of NEC, which introduced a similar product known as Symphonic Trust in Japan, we will be able to successfully demonstrate interoperability of a reusable identity between two companies over two countries, the United States and Japan, without any changes to the incumbent identity management systems that were in place before IDX. This has never been done before."

-- Rhon Daguro, CEO

These partnerships position authID as a global identity infrastructure provider, increasing its competitive moat and expanding its long-term addressable market.

Pilot strategy accelerates authID’s time-to-revenue

authID has shifted to production-level pilots, allowing customers to test the platform in live environments with thousands of users, rather than limited proof-of-concept sandboxes. This approach requires greater upfront resource allocation but enables faster transitions from pilot to revenue recognition.

"for our customers, that could be, you know, tens of thousands of people, which is why we're pretty fired up. And when they see the performance live, that means that if they want to move forward with authID, it's a flip of the switch. To go live, and it's a flip of the switch for us to go time to revenue, and it's a flip of the switch for us to be able to not have to worry about, you know, making sure the integrations work, all the testing work, or any of that stuff. So for us, that's the right way to go. We've been trying that. We've been successful. We don't know if that's gonna be the standard moving forward, but heck, we're gonna darn try."

-- Rhon Daguro, CEO

This operational change is improving cash flow velocity and deal scalability, though it increases short-term expenses due to front-loaded staffing and technical support.

Looking Ahead

Management reaffirmed its goal of delivering $18 million in booked annual recurring revenue (BAR) for fiscal 2025, expressing confidence in the pipeline despite $2.2 million BAR signed year-to-date. Revenue from the Proof partnership is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025, and the Indian contract is projected to contribute $3.3 million in its first contract year, with most recognized in the second half. No specific financial guidance was provided for the NEC or IDX launches, but management intends to update investors as more concrete forecasts become available.

