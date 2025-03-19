authID Named "Best ID Management Platform" at 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards for Innovative Biometric Solutions

authID wins “Best ID Management Platform” at the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards for its innovative biometric solutions.

authID, a leader in biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, has been awarded the "Best ID Management Platform" at the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards for its innovative technology that has set new standards in identity management. This recognition marks the third time in four years that authID has received this honor, highlighting its commitment to digital security and user privacy. The company's advanced solutions utilize techniques such as public/private key encryption and deepfake detection, ensuring fast and secure identity verification while preventing fraud and data breaches. authID's PrivacyKey™ solution exemplifies its focus on data privacy by storing no biometric data while maintaining high accuracy. The award underscores authID's dedication to enhancing the digital ecosystem's safety and compliance as awareness of data privacy grows.

Potential Positives

authID was awarded the “Best ID Management Platform” at the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, highlighting the company's leadership and innovation in biometric identity verification.

This recognition marks the third time in four years that authID has received this prestigious award, underscoring the company's consistent excellence in the fintech industry.

The company’s advanced biometric solutions, including the groundbreaking PrivacyKey™ solution, demonstrate a commitment to data privacy, security, and compliance, aligning with increasing consumer awareness of these issues.

AuthID's technology reportedly offers rapid authentication with high accuracy, reinforcing its role in helping businesses combat identity fraud and maintain secure digital environments.

Potential Negatives

Despite multiple awards for excellence, the company's focus on biometrics may raise significant concerns among consumers regarding privacy and data security, potentially leading to hesitance in adoption.

The press release does not address any specific challenges or competitors in the identity verification market, which may imply a lack of strategic foresight in an increasingly competitive landscape.

There is no detailed information on recent financial performance or market growth, which could lead to investor skepticism about the long-term viability and growth prospects of the company.

FAQ

What award did authID win in 2025?

authID was awarded the “Best ID Management Platform” in the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards.

How many times has authID won this award?

This is the third time authID has won the “Best ID Management Platform” award in four years.

What features make authID's biometric solutions stand out?

authID's solutions are known for their speed, accuracy, and focus on data privacy.

What is authID’s PrivacyKey™ solution?

PrivacyKey™ stores no biometric data while achieving very high accuracy and fast authentication speeds.

How does authID help prevent identity fraud?

authID employs advanced technologies, including deepfake detection and key-rotation capabilities, to secure identity management.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AUID Insider Trading Activity

$AUID insiders have traded $AUID stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AUID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEN JISSER purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $51,840

THOMAS ROBERT SZOKE (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,101 shares for an estimated $45,939 .

. MICHAEL CHARLES THOMPSON purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $32,462

RHONIEL DAGURO (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $25,920

$AUID Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $AUID stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

The biometric verification and authentication leader was honored for setting a new standard in identity management with its advanced biometric solutions







DENVER, Colorado, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



authID



(Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that it has once again been selected as the winner of the “Best ID Management Platform” award in the 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards.





Presented by



FinTech Breakthrough



, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market, the 9



th



annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the most innovative companies in the financial technology industry, highlighting those that have demonstrated exceptional performance and growth. authID was recognized for its groundbreaking biometric identity verification technology, which has set a new standard for precision, speed, and data privacy in the fintech industry, as well as the verification landscape at large.





This marks the third time in the past four years that authID has been recognized as the “Best ID Management Platform” by FinTech Breakthrough. The company previously received this recognition in 2022 and 2023.





"We are honored to once again be recognized as the ‘Best ID Management Platform’ by FinTech Breakthrough," said



Rhon Daguro



, CEO of authID. "At authID, we are committed to helping businesses navigate the ever-evolving challenges of digital identity security. Our platform offers biometric authentication and identity verification solutions that are not only sub-second fast and accurate but also designed with privacy and compliance in mind. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team in making the digital ecosystem safer, more secure, and more user-friendly for both businesses and consumers."





As consumer awareness of data privacy grows, authID addresses the need for secure digital identity management without compromising on compliance or ease of use. By leveraging public/private key encryption and key-rotation capabilities, as well as advanced deepfake detection, authID’s solutions enable companies to control who can access sensitive data and combat sophisticated fraud. Moreover, authID’s groundbreaking



PrivacyKey™



solution stores zero biometric data while retaining one-in-one-billion false-match accuracy and 25ms authentication speed, and helping prevent identity fraud, account takeovers, and data breaches, ensuring clients stay ahead of emerging threats and regulatory changes.





The FinTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the financial services and technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria.





here





. Learn more about authID and its suite of solutions





here





.







About authID







authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, biometric authentication, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. With our ground-breaking PrivacyKey Solution, authID delivers all the benefits of biometric identity verification, with a 1-to-1-billion false match rate, while storing no biometric data. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, prevents account takeover, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, most frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. Contact us to discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks, and account takeover.







