Auswide Bank Advances MyState Acquisition Proposal

Auswide Bank Ltd has confirmed the registration of its Scheme Booklet with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, moving forward with MyState Bank Limited’s proposal to acquire all of Auswide’s fully paid ordinary shares. The Independent Expert’s report deems the scheme to be in the best interests of shareholders, and the Auswide Board unanimously recommends voting in favor of the proposal, absent a superior offer. A vote on the scheme is scheduled for December 2, 2024, providing shareholders the opportunity to decide on this significant acquisition.

