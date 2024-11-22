AustralianSuper Gains Significant Stake in Hipages Group

hipages Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:HPG) has released an update.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Hipages Group Holdings Ltd, acquiring a 6.54% voting power through 8,766,140 ordinary shares. This significant stake reflects AustralianSuper’s growing interest and influence in the company, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor sentiment.

