AustralianSuper Gains Significant Stake in Hipages Group

hipages Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:HPG) has released an update.
AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Hipages Group Holdings Ltd, acquiring a 6.54% voting power through 8,766,140 ordinary shares. This significant stake reflects AustralianSuper’s growing interest and influence in the company, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor sentiment.
