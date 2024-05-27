AustralianSuper Boosts Stake in ASX Limited

ASX Limited (AU:ASX) has released an update.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has increased its stake in ASX Limited, with its voting power rising from 8.07% to 9.55% as reported on May 21, 2024. The adjustment reflects a significant change in the interests of the substantial holder since their last notice in February of the same year. This move by AustralianSuper may interest shareholders and market observers as it signals growing confidence or strategic positioning within ASX Limited.

