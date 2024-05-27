News & Insights

Stocks
ASXFF

AustralianSuper Boosts Stake in ASX Limited

May 27, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ASX Limited (AU:ASX) has released an update.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has increased its stake in ASX Limited, with its voting power rising from 8.07% to 9.55% as reported on May 21, 2024. The adjustment reflects a significant change in the interests of the substantial holder since their last notice in February of the same year. This move by AustralianSuper may interest shareholders and market observers as it signals growing confidence or strategic positioning within ASX Limited.

For further insights into AU:ASX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASXFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.