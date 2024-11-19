AustralianSuper Boosts Stake in Bapcor Ltd

Bapcor Ltd (AU:BAP) has released an update.
AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Bapcor Ltd, raising its voting power from 13.68% to 14.98%. This change, effective November 13, 2024, reflects AustralianSuper’s growing influence in the company’s decision-making process. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Bapcor’s strategic direction.
