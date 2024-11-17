News & Insights

Australian Unity Office Fund Announces New Dividend

November 17, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Australian Unity Office Fund (AU:AOF) has released an update.

Australian Unity Office Fund has announced a new dividend distribution of AUD 0.09 per fully paid ordinary unit. The ex-dividend date is set for November 21, 2024, with payment to be made on December 6, 2024. This announcement may interest investors looking for regular income from their investments.

